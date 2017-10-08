Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two more points from sniping winger

Kucherov delivered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Florida. The assist came with the man advantage.

The 24-year-old Russian and Steven Stamkos have wonderful chemistry, and Vladislav Namestnikov has shown well as the line's third man. Kucherov is looking to improve on his 85-point season in 2016-17, and barring injury, he has a legitimate shot.