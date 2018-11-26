Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two more points help net win
Kucherov tallied two assists in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Sunday.
Now on a six-game point streak, Kucherov has 10 assists over his last six contests to go along with two goals. The Lightning forward, with 32 points, is tied for third in the league.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Stays red hot•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up three points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks five-game goalless streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Power-play maestro•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Blanked again•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Oiler killer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...