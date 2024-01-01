Kucherov tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Canadiens.

Kucherov set up Calvin de Haan's tally midway through the third period before scoring the eventual game-winning goal later in the frame, finishing a cross-ice feed from Victor Hedman. The 30-year-old Kucheroov now has goals in three straight games and six in his last six contests as his stellar season continues. He's the first player to top 60 points so far this year -- Kucherov's up to 26 goals and 35 assists through 37 games this season.