Kucherov scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

After helping to set up a Brayden Point tally in the second period, Kucherov ripped a one-timer past Lukas Dostal midway through the third. Kucherov has found the back of the net five times in the last three games and has multi-point performances in four straight contests and seven of his last nine, a surge that has pushed him into a tie with Martin Necas for sixth place in the NHL scoring race with 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists).