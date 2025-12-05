Kucherov had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Kucherov got the Bolts on the board late in the second with a chip shot from the low slot. And it looked like he had tied the game 4-4 with 55 seconds left, but a video review determined that Brandon Hagel had made a hand pass to start the sequence. Kucherov's nine-game scoring streak had been snapped Tuesday, but he's right back on the board. He has 12 goals, 22 assists and 81 shots in 25 games.