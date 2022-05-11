Kucherov dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kucherov helped the Lightning strike quickly, setting up goals by Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman 52 seconds apart in the first period. It was all Toronto after that, though. Between three multi-point games and two goose eggs in this series, Kucherov has compiled seven points heading into Thursday's must-win Game 6.