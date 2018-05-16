Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two points in Game 3 win

Kucherov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

He was the dominant skater for the Bolts in a much-needed win, leading the team with six shots on goal and creating scoring chances seemingly every time he touched the puck. Kucherov now has a five-game scoring streak going, boosting his postseason totals to seven goals and 16 points in 13 games.