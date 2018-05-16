Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two points in Game 3 win
Kucherov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 3.
He was the dominant skater for the Bolts in a much-needed win, leading the team with six shots on goal and creating scoring chances seemingly every time he touched the puck. Kucherov now has a five-game scoring streak going, boosting his postseason totals to seven goals and 16 points in 13 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots assist•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up helper•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets team record for most points in playoff series•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Escapes suspension for violent hit•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Tallies three points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dishes two assists in Game 3 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...