Kucherov scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

His GWG late in the first period came on a brilliant solo effort, as he stole the puck in his own zone and out-raced the Philly defense down the ice before beating Ivan Fedotov on the breakaway. Kucherov has produced six multi-point performances in 15 appearances since the beginning of February, racking up six goals and 20 points over that span. The 31-year-old superstar has also established a new career high with nine game-winning goals on the season.