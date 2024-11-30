Kucherov won't play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Kucherov did not take the ice for warmups, indicating that he won't be available to play. Conor Sheary was called up earlier in the day and will likely enter the lineup, though replacing Kucherov will be more of a team effort. The 31-year-old has 34 points through 22 outings this season.
