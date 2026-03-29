Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Unavailable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (illness) won't play against Nashville on Sunday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Kucherov was not on the ice for pregame warmups and will miss his second straight game. He has accumulated 40 goals, 121 points and 205 shots on net across 67 appearances this season. Kucherov's next opportunity to play will come against Montreal on Tuesday.
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