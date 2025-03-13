Kucherov (illness) will miss Thursday's clash against Philadelphia, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Kucherov has 28 goals and 92 points in 61 appearances in 2024-25. His absence will likely result in Nick Paul moving up to the top line to play alongside Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point. The Lightning will also switch from dressing 11 forwards to 12, so Cam Atkinson and Mitchell Chaffee are set to draw into the lineup after they were each a healthy scratch Tuesday. Meanwhile, Darren Raddysh will shift to press box because the Lightning are utilizing six blueliners instead of their previous seven.