Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Unavailable Wednesday

As expected, Kucherov (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kucherov is trending in the right direction in his recovery, but the Lightning shouldn't need him to take care of business against the lowly Sabres, who are an ugly 19-33-11 this season. The Russian winger, who currently leads the NHL with 82 points in 63 games, won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return to the lineup, as Tampa Bay will be right back at it Thursday evening against the Stars.