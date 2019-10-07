Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Under pressure from opponents
Kucherov has been held without a point for two straight games.
He's too good to be held down long, but it's clear opponents are keying on him after his Hart and Art Ross season. Kucherov will be back on the board soon. Use him as usual, but expect him to get a lot of attention this season.
