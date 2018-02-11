Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Warming up again
Kucherov scored the game winner on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
It was his 29th which is good enough for four-way tie for third in the NHL. Kucherov appears to be heating up again. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ends 11-game goal drought in style•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seven assists, but no goals in a month•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects two assists•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: First multi-point game in 2018•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets first power-play point in 2018•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Consistent excellence this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...