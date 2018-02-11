Play

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Warming up again

Kucherov scored the game winner on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

It was his 29th which is good enough for four-way tie for third in the NHL. Kucherov appears to be heating up again. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games.

