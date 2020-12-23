Kucherov is set to undergo hip surgery and will miss the entire 2020-21 regular season, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Losing Kucherov will be a huge blow for the Lightning's chances of repeating as Stanley Cup champions considering he racked up 33 goals and 52 helpers in 68 games last season. The world-class winger figure to head to long-term injured reserve which will free up $9.5 million worth of cap space for the Bolts. If healthy Steven Stamkos (abdomen) will almost certainly step into Kucherov's spot on the top line.