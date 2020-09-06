Head coach Jon Cooper said Kucherov (undisclosed) will play in Monday's Game 1 versus the Islanders.
Kucherov exited Game 5 of the second round versus Boston with an undisclosed injury, but he'll have a week of rest under his belt Monday. The 27-year-old will slot into the first line and look to continue stacking up points, as he's recorded four goals and 12 assists over 13 games in August.
