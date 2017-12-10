Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Within one point of NHL scoring lead
Kucherov notched his 20th goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg.
Kooch is just one point out of the league scoring lead, just one behind teammate Steven Stamkos. But perhaps the most impressive part of his goal was how clutch it was -- Kucherov tied the game at the 8:51 mark of the third to force it to OT.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two assists in 6-2 win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two goals lift team to win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: No goals in last six games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Notches assist in defeat•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nets NHL-leading 17th goal•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back-to-back three-point games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...