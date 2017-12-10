Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Within one point of NHL scoring lead

Kucherov notched his 20th goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Kooch is just one point out of the league scoring lead, just one behind teammate Steven Stamkos. But perhaps the most impressive part of his goal was how clutch it was -- Kucherov tied the game at the 8:51 mark of the third to force it to OT.

