Kucherov (illness) won't play Saturday against Carolina.
Kucherov has amassed 11 goals and 23 points in 14 games this season. His four-game point streak, which includes five goals and seven helpers, will come to an end due to his absence. Austin Watson will replace Kucherov in the lineup.
