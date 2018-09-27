Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Won't play Thursday
Kucherov (lower body) will not be in action for Thursday's preseason clash with Florida.
The Lightning still have one remaining tuneup -- Saturday versus the Panthers -- so it's possible that Kucherov was going to sit out Thursday's matchup anyway, although fantasy owners will no doubt still be holding their breath until the team provides a more specific update.
