Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Won't play Thursday

Kucherov (lower body) will not be in action for Thursday's preseason clash with Florida.

The Lightning still have one remaining tuneup -- Saturday versus the Panthers -- so it's possible that Kucherov was going to sit out Thursday's matchup anyway, although fantasy owners will no doubt still be holding their breath until the team provides a more specific update.

