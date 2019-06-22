Lightning's Nolan Foote: Joins brother in Tampa system
Foote was drafted 27th overall by the Lightning at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
This is an off-the-board pick, so the Bolts must have seen something in his game to make this move. Foote's shot is NHL-ready and his older brother, Cal is already in the Tampa system. And he also has some of his dad, Nolan's immense compete. This Foote needs serious work on his feet -- they're below average and that means a lot of work to fit into today's NHL. The Bolts will wait on his arrival in the NHL and so should you.
