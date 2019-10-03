Lightning's Nolan Foote: Playing well in WHL

Foote racked up a goal and three helpers in WHL Kelowna's 6-1 victory over Tri-City on Wednesday.

Seen by some as a reach when he was selected 27th overall by Tampa Bay this past June, Foote has begun his WHL campaign with seven points in his first four contests. There are legitimate questions regarding his foot speed, but Foote is a very smart player who works his tail off. He's a polarizing prospect. The Lightning signed Foote to an entry-level deal just weeks after the draft.