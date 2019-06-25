Lightning's Nolan Foote: Signs ELC with Bolts
Foote signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.
This move officially kicks off the rookie first-rounder's professional career. Foote's transition to the pros should be eased by the presence of older brother Cal, who is already in the Lightning's system.
