Tufto signed an entry-level contract with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Tufto enrolled at Quinnipiac University at 20 years old and enjoyed a remarkable four-year run, producing 29 goals and 168 points over 139 games. The 24-year-old was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to college hockey's best player, this past season. However, his 5-foot-7, 175-pound stature is certainly a concern for NHL purposes, so he'll need to prove himself with AHL Syracuse before making the leap.