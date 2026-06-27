Lightning's Oleg Kulebyakin: Surprise pick in Round 2

Kulebyakin was the 52nd overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is an off-the-board pick, even for a Lightning team that is known to do such a thing. The No. 87 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Kulebyakin spent this past season with QMJHL Halifax, posting 29 goals and 73 points in 63 games. He has excellent hands and is versatile, with the ability to play both wings. Kulebyakin is looking at one more season in the CHL before moving on to the University of Massachusetts in the fall of 2027.