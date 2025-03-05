Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde and a 2026 fifth-round pick were traded to Tampa Bay from Seattle on Wednesday in exchange for Michael Eyssimont, two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and a 2025 second-round selection, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Bjorkstrand has 16 goals, 37 points and 61 hits over 61 appearances in 2024-25. He's well on his way to reaching the 40-point mark for the fifth straight year and the 20-goal milestone for the fourth consecutive campaign. Bjorkstrand might see his playing time diminish from his average of 15:28 in Seattle this season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him utilized on Tampa Bay's second power-play unit.