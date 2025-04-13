Bjorkstrand (lower body) is week-to-week and a timeline for his return is unclear, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Sunday.

Bjorkstrand will miss the team's final three games of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs, but the Lightning hope to get him back at some point in the postseason. Bjorkstrand has produced 21 goals, 46 points, 154 shots on net and 74 hits across 79 appearances between Tampa Bay and Seattle in 2024-25. The Lightning recalled Conor Geekie from AHL Syracuse on Sunday to replace Bjorkstrand in the lineup.