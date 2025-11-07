Bjorkstrand notched two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Bjorkstrand put an end to his 10-game point drought with this performance. The 30-year-old winger helped out on goals by Dominic James and Nikita Kucherov. Bjorkstrand has been a consistent presence in the middle six, though his ice time has started to drop amid the recent slump. On the year, he has five points, 22 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating across 14 appearances. His offense should come around as long as he doesn't lose his power-play role.