Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Bjorkstrand has a point in each of the last two games. This tally ended his 18-game goal drought, a span in which he had just two assists, 21 shots on net and 27 hits. The 31-year-old was in a top-six role as the Lightning rested some veterans Wednesday, but he'll likely revert to a bottom-six spot for Game 1 versus the Canadiens on Sunday. Bjorkstrand ended the regular season with 12 goals, 32 points, 130 shots on net, 85 hits and a minus-14 rating over 80 appearances.