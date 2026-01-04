Bjorkstrand picked up two assists in a 7-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

He had three shots. Bjorkstrand has two, two-assist games in his last four outings, but he's simply not doing enough to warrant fantasy consideration. He has struggled in Tampa Bay, and he has just 20 points, including 14 helpers, in 41 games. He's on their fourth line. Fantasy managers had high hopes for Bjorkstrand this season after he delivered 59 points in 2023-24 and four consecutive 20-plus goal seasons (six in his last seven years).