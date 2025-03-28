Bjorkstrand scored twice in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday.

He made it 6-0 late in the second on a one-timer from the hash marks. Bjorkstrand scored his second at 14:54 in the third for the 8-0 final. He had scored a goal in his first game in a Bolt uniform, but he'd put up just two helpers in the next nine games. Still, he has four points (two goals, two assists), including two PPA, and eight shots in his last four games. This warming trend could help you this week.