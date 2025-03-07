Bjorkstrand scored a goal Thursday in a 6-5 win over Buffalo.

Bjorkstrand scored the game-winning goal in his Lightning debut. He stuffed in a rebound after Nikita Kucherov's initial shot. His huge smile said it all -- Bjorkstrand went from the Seattle basement to the Tampa penthouse in that recent trade, and he could find himself pushing deep into the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. It's going to be hard to predict Bjorkstrand's output to season's end. He had 37 points in 61 games with the Kraken, but he'll almost certainly benefit from a much better supporting cast with the Bolts.