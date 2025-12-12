Bjorkstrand scored twice and added an assist in an 8-4 win over the Devils on Thursday.

Bjorkstrand took a cross-ice feed from Jake Guentzel, stepped out of the right circle toward the net and roofed the puck over Jake Allen's glove to put the Bolts up 5-1 in the second period. And he added a power-play snipe late in the game for Tampa's eighth goal. The goals were his first in 10 games. Bjorkstrand has waited all season for a game like this. Prior to Thursday, he had just two goals and eight assists in 30 contests. The winger can score -- he had 20 goals and 59 points in 82 games with Seattle in 2023-24. Hopefully, this game is a turning point for the Dane's season.