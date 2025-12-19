Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Bjorkstrand opened the scoring in the first period when Anthony Cirelli found him open in the low spot. He tried a jam play, which Anton Forsberg stopped, but the rebound was there for the taking. Bjorkstrand saw daylight five-hole, and he made no mistake. He has six points (three goals, three assists) and 11 shots in his last five games. Three of those points, including two goals, came on the power play. Is he warming up? Maybe. Bjorkstrand was supposed to bring solid veteran offense to the Bolts, but he has struggled to bring that part of his game to the Sunshine State. He has just five goals, 10 assists and 58 shots this season (34 games).