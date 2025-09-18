Lightning's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Participates in scrimmage Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjorkstrand (lower body) participated in Thursday's practice session, signaling that he should be healthy ahead of the 2025-26 season, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Bjorkstrand made 79 regular-season appearances between the Kraken and Lightning last year, and he recorded 21 goals, 25 assists, 74 hits, 26 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 15:09 of ice time. He underwent offseason surgery to address compartment syndrome, but he appears to be healthy to begin training camp.
