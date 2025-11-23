Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal at 5:21 of the second period, and the Lightning were able to grow and maintain their lead from there. The 30-year-old winger hadn't scored since Opening Night versus the Senators. He has heated up recently with four assists over his last eight outings. For the season, Bjorkstrand is at two goals, eight points (four on the power play), 36 shots on net, 20 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 21 contests. He's been in a middle-six role but could get promoted to a more prominent spot if Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) is unable to play Monday versus the Flyers.