Lightning's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Puts up two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjorkstrand logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Bjrokstrand has four goals and five assists over his last nine outings. The 30-year-old winger has been on the fourth line at even strength recently, but he remains involved on the power play. Bjorkstrand is at 18 points (eight on the power play), 60 shots on net, 36 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 38 appearances, and he should remain capable of producing around a 40-point pace.
