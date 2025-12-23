Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Bjorkstrand has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. He's played his way into the top six over that stretch, which has also seen him earn a larger share of power-play minutes. The 30-year-old winger is at six goals, 16 points, 59 shots on net, 33 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 36 appearances. He is unlikely to match his career-best 59-point season from 2023-24, but a big second half should be enough to get him over the 40-point mark again.