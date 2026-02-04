Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Bjorkstrand has two goals in as many games to start February after scoring just once and adding four assists in all of January. The 30-year-old winger was bumped up to the second line Tuesday to help the Lightning navigate being down their top centers, Brayden Point (lower body) and Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed). With the goal, Bjorkstrand has 25 points (13 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-9 rating over 54 appearances this season.