Bjorkstrand (lower body) scored a power-play goal in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

It came on an easy chip from the slot off a pass by Jake Guentzel. Bjorkstrand has alternated seasons of high 50s scoring with mid 40s over his last four years (57, 45, 59, 46), and this season is set to be the former. Bjorkstrand is deployed on a scoring line in Tampa, so that high-50s total is well within reach. He's a sneaky play; check your wire, as he may not have been drafted.