Bjorkstrand logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Utah.

Bjorkstrand snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on a Brayden Point tally late in the first period. The 29-year-old Bjorkstrand has filled a middle-six role since he was traded to the Lightning from the Kraken, but he has just two points over nine appearances with his new team. For the season, he's at 39 points, 133 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-3 rating over 69 contests. His ice time is down by more than a minute per game following the trade, which speaks to the Lightning's much stronger forward depth, which could make it tough for Bjorkstrand to be consistent on offense.