Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Bjorkstrand snapped a five-game slump with a tally in the second period, which got the Lightning going on a four-goal comeback. The 30-year-old has been in the bottom six at even strength lately, but he's still on the power play, giving him a path to decent production. Bjorkstrand is up to eight goals, 24 points (12 on the power play), 86 shots, 44 hits and a minus-10 rating through 53 contests.