Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Bjorkstrand snapped a nine-game goal drought when he tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. He picked up five assists, including two on the power play, during that stretch. While he's in a bottom-six role at even strength, Bjorkstrand's usage with the man advantage remains significant in keeping his offense afloat. For the season, the winger has seven goals, 22 points (11 on the power play), 72 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-7 rating over 46 outings.