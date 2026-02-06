Lightning's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Three-game goal streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Florida on Thursday.
Bjorkstrand scored his third goal in as many games (one assist; nine shots). Two of the goals have come on the power play. Bjorkstrand was a pre-draft sleeper pick who toe-picked out of the gate. But he's slowly warming up. He can help in dailies while warm.
