Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Florida on Thursday.

Bjorkstrand scored his third goal in as many games (one assist; nine shots). Two of the goals have come on the power play. Bjorkstrand was a pre-draft sleeper pick who toe-picked out of the gate. But he's slowly warming up. He can help in dailies while warm.

