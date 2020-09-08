Palat scored a goal, dished six hits and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Palat finished off a slick pass from Brayden Point just 45 seconds after the Islanders' Nick Leddy scored in the third period. The tally was Palat's sixth of the playoffs, to go with four assists, 45 shots on goal and 39 hits in 14 contests. All but two of the winger's points have come during his current six-game point streak.