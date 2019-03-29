Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Aiming for Saturday return
Head coach Jon Cooper said they hope that Palat (upper body) will be able to return to action Saturday against Washington, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Palat exited Monday's contest against Boston after sustaining the upper-body injury. Getting the 28-year-old back would be a huge boost for the Lightning, as he's a key member of their top-six and power-play units.
