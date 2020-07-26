Palat (undisclosed) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Palat had yet to skate with the main group at practice until Sunday, evidencing his full return to the team. The 29-year-old should be considered ready to play when the Lightning open up the postseason on Aug. 3 in the round robin portion of the playoffs.
