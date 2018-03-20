Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back for Tuesday's home game
Palat (lower body) will play Tuesday night against the Maple Leafs.
It's been a long time coming for the Czech winger, as he's set for his first game in two months. Palat could make for an incredibly sneaky value play in daily settings upon his return, as he provided 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) through 46 contests prior to sustaining the injury, plus he's taking 54.6 percent of his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone this campaign.
