Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back from infirmary and scoring

Palat (upper body) delivered two assists in a 6-0 win over the Stars on Thursday night.

Palat missed two games with the injury but was back to his solid, two-way play in his return. He has been sadly affected by injury this season, playing in just 40 games so far. And his production (23 points) is below his draft position and his line assignment. But Palat can help in deep formats as long as he stays away from the infirmary.