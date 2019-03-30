Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back in as expected

Palat is taking part in warmups, suggesting he'll return Saturday against the Capitals, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Palat was the beneficiary of a scheduling quirk that allowed the Lightning to rest between Monday and Saturday, giving him plenty of time to recover from a minor upper-body injury suffered in Monday's contest. He should serve in a top-six role as usual against the Capitals.

More News
Our Latest Stories