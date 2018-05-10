Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back on ice after maintenance day
Palat was back on the ice Thursday after a day off for maintenance.
There has been no specific word on an injury, but it's clear that several Bolts are dealing with undisclosed injuries. Palat has eight points in 10 games this postseason and among the Bolts' most impressive forwards after a mediocre regular season.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores twice in win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Two-point performance in Game 2 win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points in series opener•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores in season finale•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Gets goal but still not his offensive self•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back for Tuesday's home game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...