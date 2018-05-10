Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back on ice after maintenance day

Palat was back on the ice Thursday after a day off for maintenance.

There has been no specific word on an injury, but it's clear that several Bolts are dealing with undisclosed injuries. Palat has eight points in 10 games this postseason and among the Bolts' most impressive forwards after a mediocre regular season.

